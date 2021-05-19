After passing through WWE as a wrestler, Bad Bunny ventures into basketball. On this occasion, as part of the new group of owners of the Santurce Crabbers, a team that competes in the main league in Puerto Rico.

The urban singer joined colleagues Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda to lead this San Juan-based sports group.

Through a statement, the board of the club that competes in the National Superior Basketball (BSN) welcomed the new partners.

“The main purpose and commitment of this initiative is to help foster positive change on the island. The goal is to encourage promoting a better future through sports, music and the arts ”, says the press release.

“Los Cangrejeros come with a great team, new talents and a transformed image, giving it a modern twist, which alludes to the culture of Santurce, using elements such as the streets and neighborhoods to strengthen that sense of identity and pride of the hometown. of the team ”, he pointed out.

Club announces its new owner, including Bad Bunny. Photo: capture / Twitter

Bad Bunny remembers working with Rosalía

In an interview with WMag, the urban singer recalled his collaboration with Rosalía on the song “La noche de noche”, released on February 14.

“That was one of the collaborations that gave me the most life. How we feel. I loved the experience of working on a video with her, ”said the artist.

Bad Bunny, latest news:

