Bad Bunny has entered the turbulent controversy over the development of artificial intelligence (AI). The Puerto Rican singer exploded this Tuesday against the success achieved online by a reggaeton song that uses his voice artificially. “If you guys like that shitty song that’s viral on TikTok, get out of this group right now. “You do not deserve to be my friends,” the artist wrote in a message published on his WhatsApp broadcast channel. The song has circulated in recent days under the name Nostalgia (a title that plays with the initials of the technological tool), which has exceeded half a million views on TikTok and has accumulated close to a million on Spotify.

More information

The creator of the theme is FlowGPT, a network user who plays with AI to create unusual collaborations. “[FlowGPT] “It was created to compose global hits based on all the data available on the artists of the moment,” the user explains in the third person in his own accounts. Thus, he has come to unite voices such as those of Anuel AA with Feid, ex-partner and current partner of the Colombian singer Karol G respectively; or Luis Miguel’s with Featherweight. With a dozen songs in his repertoire, he has already exceeded 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

In Nostalgia, the voice of the Bad Rabbit alludes to the singer Bad Gyal. The Catalan artist has even shared a video on TikTok with the song in the background and the text: “I was all excited and then I discovered that she is IA.” Hours later she deleted the video. FlowGPT was quick to respond to the words of the Puerto Rican, whom it addressed by his first name, Benito. “Do you remember that Benito from before? His hunger to be heard? To be a before and after in music? There are millions of Benitos around the world, frustrated, but with incredible talent. Unfortunately, these Benitos will never have the same opportunity as you,” he explained in a video. In it, she has highlighted the importance of Bad Bunny’s collaboration with the established trapper Arcángel in You don’t live like that (2016), which served as a springboard for the Bad Rabbit to reach the top positions on the charts. “What would have happened to Bad Bunny without an Archangel?” asks the user’s avatar.

AI fever in music

The artificial voice of artists has proliferated on the internet for months. In May of this year, Spotify deleted tens of thousands of these songs to try to stop fraud. The platform of streaming defended that this elimination was not carried out due to their artificial origin, but rather due to a trap that uses them to collect royalties in the name of fraudulent accounts. The panorama has not only generated controversy. It has also been used by other artists. An example of this is that of the American of Puerto Rican origin Eladio Carrión. Ignacio Molina (bluegrave_, on social networks) created a parody of one of Carrión’s most famous songs, If The Street Calls, changing phrases like “my first pair of pesos” for “my first job” (my first job). The singer has even used this parody in his concerts, where he jokes with the audience: “They know it more than the original.”

Bad Bunny has tried to move away from his more reggaeton profile in his latest album, Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow, published in October. The 22-song album is a return to his first steps as a trapper, a genre that he has brought back to the top of the catalogs after the great reggaeton boom. In his criticism of Nostalgia, the Bad Rabbit has remembered the end of that last publication. “That’s exactly why I made the new album, to get rid of people like that. So, choo choo, out.”

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe