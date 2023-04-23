Bad Bunny had a commented presentation in coachella not only because of the large-scale show he gave, but also because of some comments that were published in the middle of his show against the singer Harry Styles. However, now the panorama seems to change, because in his last presentation at the famous event, the “Bad Rabbit” apologized in an unusual way, which surprised all his attendees. In the next note, he knows all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: They rocked Coachella! Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera presented their song “Un x100to” for the first time

Bad Bunny retracted and assured that the misunderstanding caused by Harry Styles Following a comment posted on one of the Coachella screens in the middle of the presentation of the interpreter of “Effect” it was a mistake by the team that accompanied him.

“Sorry Harry, it was a mistake on my team. We love you,” it was noted at Coachella.

Bad Bunny sends a message to Harry Styles. Photo: Infobae

What was the incident that happened between Bad Bunny and Harry Styles?

A few seconds to start with the song “The blackout”, A tweet from a follower appeared on the screens of the musical stage, stating: “Good evening. Benito (real name of Bad Bunny) could have done ‘As it was’, but Harry could never have done ‘The blackout’”.

Bad Bunny and the controversial tweet against Harry Styles. Photo: mikassasby/ Twitter

This unleashed cries of euphoria, but at the same time annoyance on the part of the public, who quickly recorded the incident and uploaded it to networks to criticize the event.

These new apologies can be associated with the small reflection that the Puerto Rican singer shared from the stage. He affirmed that the life of well-known and famous people is not easy, since what is shown on social networks has no point of comparison with what they live on a daily basis.

“To the people who are watching us at home, I want to say, humbly, people sometimes think they know the life of celebrities, and it is not like that, they do not know it, they do not know what we feel and think. On social networks, in the press, a thousand things are said, but they will never be able to know the reality of what a heart feels, ”he declared.

#Bad #Bunny #apologizes #Harry #Styles #controversial #message #teams #mistake #love