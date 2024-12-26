The Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny announced this Thursday the launch of his eighth album I SHOULD TAKE MORE PHOTOScomposed of 17 songs, which will be published on January 6.

The singer published on his social networks the word “bomb” 17 times to announce this release, referring to the number of songs that are part of the album.

His more recent singles, THE CLUB and COCONUT SPOUT, which already accumulate thousands of views on platforms such as Spotify, are part of this latest album.

The self-proclaimed ‘Conejo Malo’ has also promoted his new album through Instagram. He did it with a video narrated by Puerto Rican director and actor Jacobo Morales.

Additionally, Bad Bunny posted a link on his Instagram story that leads to a 10 day countdown for the publication of this new album which will be on January 6, coinciding with the arrival of the Three Wise Men in Spain.

The singer He has not released an album since October 13, 2023 when he presented Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow. Composed of 22 songs, it featured collaborations with Arcángel, Bryant Myers, De La Ghetto, Eladio Carrión, Feid, Luar La L, Mora, Ñengo Flow, Young Miko and Youngchimi and became the most played album in a single day.