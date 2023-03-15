Bad Bunny and kendall jenner They return to monopolize the attention of the media after being caught together in a new event. As reported by the TMZ portal, the celebrity duo was surprised by dozens of journalists upon leaving a party organized by Beyoncé and Jay-Z in Los Angeles after the 95th edition of the Oscars.

The artists, who were photographed passionately kissing a few days ago, have not yet confirmed whether they are already a couple. What is a fact is that they maintain a current affective bond. It is unknown if they both arrived at the party together, but they were seen getting into the same vehicle at the end of the evening.

Since leaving the premises, the youngest of the Kardashian clan and the interpreter of “Ojitos lindos” tried to avoid the flashes of the paparazzi who were looking for their best angles. Kendall even tried to cover her face from her. Bad Bunny, for his part, seemed more relaxed.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at their 2023 Oscars after party exit. Photo: Twitter See also Unlearn to travel again

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny tried to cover themselves from paparazzi cameras. Photo: Twitter

Prior to her appearance at the Beyoncé and Jay-Z social, Kendall Jenner attended Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars party with her blood relative Kylie Jenner.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are caught kissing passionately

Again. The socialite and the urban genre musician caused a great furor after spreading photos that showed them kissing. In the graphics shared by various international portals, you can see Kylie Jenner’s sister saying goodbye to Bad Bunny with a tender kiss before she gets into her truck.