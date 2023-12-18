It was one of the most surprising couples of 2023. Bad Bunny (Almirante Sur, Puerto Rico, 29 years old), one of the artists of the moment thanks to such popular songs as Dákiti either Amorphous, In addition to being the first Latin singer to headline the Californian media festival of Coachella, and Kendall Jenner (Los Angeles, USA, 28 years old), supermodel and member of the popular Kardashian clan, television royalty in the United States, they were seen together for the first time. once in February of this year and rumors of a possible relationship soon began. They, perhaps aware of their fame and the interest surrounding them, did not exactly keep a low profile. It seems that the idyll, as confirmed by sources close to the magazine People, has come to an end just before Christmas. The couple was last seen at the show's after-party Saturday night Live in October, where Bad Bunny was both presenter and musical guest.

After being seen sharing dinners and drinks in the city of Los Angeles, it was also a close source who confirmed the budding relationship, also to the magazine. People: “They are spending time together. Kendall has started dating him. They were introduced by mutual friends, he moved to Los Angeles just a few weeks ago and just bought a house. She seems to like it a lot. He is different from all the boys he has dated before, he is charming,” that anonymous source acknowledged in February of this year, causing interest in the couple to increase.

From then on, the couple was seen in public more and more, but it was not until May of this year when they decided to appear hand in hand at the first official event: it was at a Lakers game in Los Angeles, where they both wore boots. matching snakeskin, perhaps making a nod to iconic couples such as the Beckhams, who always used to go together in public appearances.

In June of this same year, two interviews were published: Bad Bunny was on the cover of the US edition of Rolling Stonewhile Kendall Jenner was from the magazine The Wall Street Journal. Both were questioned about the relationship and both were cryptic. “I know things are going to be published. And I know people are going to talk. People seem to know everything about me, so what can I protect? “My private life, my personal life,” said the singer without going into details. For her part, the model gave a similar response: “I try to have a balance between the things that are private and sacred to me, and also not allowing the frustration and stress of having everyone trying to get in there prevent me from enjoy those things. Makes sense? What I mean is that I try to keep some things private, because I think it's the only healthy way to have a relationship,” she stated.

Despite good intentions and their apparent thirst for privacy, it is true that the Kardashian family is an expert at making money, through reality Keeping Up With The Kardashians, any topic that can generate interest in the public. And your relationships are the topic that can generate the most interest (and, therefore, money). Although the couple attended more and more public events, one of the most striking was the Gucci fashion show in Milan, at the beginning of September. Just at the end of that month, the couple of the moment became the image of the Italian brand.

That same month of September, Bad Bunny was on the cover of the magazine vanity fair. In that interview, she opened up a little more about their relationship. Apparently, many fans of the Puerto Rican had taken to the networks to criticize their partner: “They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they really have no idea about anything, and I don't want them to know anything. I have no interest in clarifying anything to anyone, because I have no obligation to do so. I am clear with my friends and with my family, but regarding a random fan from Mississippi… I have nothing to clarify for her. The truth,” explained the singer. Curiously, in that interview he also acknowledged something that caught the attention of fans: Bad Bunny still has problems with English, and Kendall Jenner speaks practically no Spanish. It was at a point in the conversation when they asked him if he would record an album in English, seeing the success he was having in the United States: “It's not that I hate the idea… it's that I feel more comfortable in my own language. “I think in Spanish, I feel in Spanish, I eat in Spanish and I sing in Spanish,” said the artist. Titi asked me, before acknowledging that he was working on his English to become more fluent. “With some people I do speak in English. Specifically, with one of them, since I couldn't talk to her before,” he revealed.

In September and October, the press even speculated about whether the couple had become engaged. However, in November, a strange post on Jenner's Instagram account, where she has 294 million followers, made many fans wonder if the couple had broken up. Jenner posted a photo of the sunset, writing, “Whatever is for me, will find me.” At the moment, neither the model nor the singer have commented on the breakup. She is more likely to speak before he speaks. If not now, she may be part of the content of the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Matter of time.