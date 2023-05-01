Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are getting closer than ever. On this occasion, the Puerto Rican singer and the model, who tried to hide with a hood, were caught walking through Los Angeles, United States, aboard a luxurious Bugatti brand car, after the concert of Tyler, the Creator in said city. This, together with the various photographs and videos in which they are seen very close, could shed light on what would be more than just a friendship between the two.

It is not the first time that they have been shown publicly at a concertWell, just a few days ago the two celebrities enjoyed the Coachella Festival. Now, they once again attended an event in which they obviously were not going to go unnoticed, yes, no one has yet confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship.

