In 90% of cases the bad smell is caused by the proliferation of germs, a consequence of poor oral hygiene. But sinusitis, respiratory disorders and pathologies such as type 1 diabetes and gastroesophageal reflux also contribute

It's one of those problems that people don't like to talk about. Also because, when you open your mouth, you immediately “betray yourself”: thebad breath it is an embarrassing disorder, despite being very widespread. For some it becomes a constant nuisance: there are people in whom bad breath is chronic and persistent, regardless of what you eat or how you brush your teeth. A group of Dutch researchers discovered that this characteristic is hereditary and depends on mutations in a gene, Selenbp1, which produces a protein capable of binding the mineral selenium and above all capable of metabolizing methanethiol, a gas that is normally formed during digestion but which has an unpleasant smell of rotten cabbage because it contains sulphur.

In rare cases, a gene is to blame At Radboud University, in the Netherlands, it was observed that in the blood of members of all families with chronic bad breath they are found large, anomalous quantities of methanethiol and other sulfur compounds, like dimethylsulfide, equally smelly; when the blood reaches the lungs, these gases are exchanged with air and so the breath that patients exhale is full of unpleasant-smelling gas. The fault lies with the mutations on the Selenbp1 gene, found in all people with chronic halitosis: the mutated protein is unable to metabolize methanethiol and the like, which can thus accumulate first in the blood and then in the breath.

The authors specify that at the moment the cause of this type of halitosis is understood but there is no cure; however, it is about rare cases and in reality most people with bad breath can solve the problem easilyonce the reason has been identified.

In most cases it can be resolved There are no excuses: unless you fall into the small category of people with “genetic” bad breath, bad odor in the mouth can practically always be resolvedrecognizing the cause and acting accordingly.

An American survey has included bad breath among the hundred most stressful health problems but it shouldn't be something to be ashamed of, given that estimates speak of a very democratic disorder: up to one in two people has bad breath.

There guilt it almost always is of something wrong with your mouthas Giano Ricci, dentist and member of the Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology (SIdP) explains: «Halitosis depends in approximately 8 percent of cases on extraoral problems such as sinusitis or other respiratory disorders, in another 2 percent from pathologies such as type 1 diabetes, renal failure, hiatal hernia, gastroesophageal reflux or other disorders of the gastrointestinal tract; in 90 percent of patients it is a oral cavity problemwhich can be a consequence of poor hygiene or conditions that facilitate the proliferation of bacteria, such as the presence of gum “pockets” or detachment of the gums from the teeth.”

The creators of odorin fact, are mostly i germs that remain in the mouth: these are generally gram-negative or anaerobic bacteria which through their metabolism produce volatile sulphurous substances, such as hydrogen sulphide, dimethylsulphide and methylmercaptan, with a particularly unpleasant smell of rotten cabbage.

The responsibles In addition, also the metabolism of some amino acids it can lead to the formation of compounds such as putrescine and cadaverine, smelly from their name. «Many germs that colonize the mouth and gums, such as Porphyromonas gingivalis or Bacteroides forsythus, degrade proteins, producing the compounds responsible for bad breath», confirms Ricci. “L'inflammation of the gums it is therefore one of the most frequent causes of bad breathas well as the presence of dental plaque, which is formed precisely by bacteria, or dental caries, also due to germs. This is why it is important in case of bad breath contact your dentist». With a'exception: if when you wake up in the morning your breath doesn't smell of flowers, there's no need to worry because there is the so-called «physiological halitosis», due to the putrefaction of food residues or desquamated epithelial cells of the mouth by the bacteria that normally colonize the oral cavity. In fact, there are “bad” ones, responsible for cavities and periodontitis, but also less aggressive ones that we normally live with: they too can cause not exactly pleasant breath in the morning, especially in women, who however disappears after brushing your teeth. Generally these are gram-negative bacteria that live in the papillae of the tongue, the extrusions that make it rough and also serve us to perceive flavours: it is difficult for saliva to be able to “clean” them enough, so the bacteria grow, creating a biofilm (sometimes it even becomes visible, like a whitish or yellowish film covering all or part of the tongue) and they feast on what ends up remaining on the tongue, from pieces of food to dead cells.

How often to brush your teeth, why to floss Also for this reason, as the dentist specifies, «to prevent and combat bad breath you need athorough oral hygiene where you don't forget the tonguewhich maybe goes “scraped” with the specific tools. Brushing your teeth and mouth correctly is the first step to having “light” breath: i Teeth should be brushed at least twice a dayin the morning and in the evening, Better if you can do it even after lunch.

The spaces between tooth and toothfrom clean in the evening with dental floss or micro-toothbrushesand it may be a good idea to use mouthwashes to reduce bacterial colonization. When you can't brush your teeth, the sugar-free gum can be of some help (the mechanical action and the stimulus to produce more saliva can help eliminate bacteria, ed), but they are much better one rinsing with a mouthwash or a gel product to be applied to the teeth with the fingertip. «To ensure good oral hygiene and therefore also combat bad breath, the professional hygiene sessionsto undergo regularly — continues Ricci —. It is the dentist who indicates the necessary frequency: in those who are young or do not have gum problems it may be enough once a yearbut if the risk of periodontitis is high they can also be useful 2 or 3 sessions per year in which to eliminate bacteria well, entering the gingival sulcus. The sessions also serve to identify another cause of bad breath, the oral dryness: saliva is in fact a powerful detergent and antibacterial of the oral cavity, if little is produced, bad breath is more likely. In these cases, specific mouthwashes can help keep the mouth moist, and it is good to drink plenty throughout the day."

Prosthetics and appliances Equally important clean dentures or dental appliances carefullywhich otherwise favor bad breath due to the proliferation of germs.

Keeping your breath fresh therefore also means avoid more serious problems such as cavities and above all gingivitis: according to SIdP data, there are 30 million adults with more or less serious inflammation of the gums but only 13 percent receive the diagnosis, so the severe periodontitis that today they concern approximately 3.5 million Italians And can even lead to tooth loss.

L'halitosis in short, it is not only a problem that can compromise social relationships, but it can be the antechamber of worse oral pathologies or even the indicator of different problems, not to be underestimated: if oral hygiene is correct and the dentist finds no causes for the bad odor in the mouth, it is necessary to investigate elsewhere. Sometimes, for example, it can depend on a concomitant respiratory infectionfor example one sinusitis or to a cold: the secretions can literally “leak” into the oral cavity and give off a bad smell, but in these cases it is a disorder that is easily resolved by healing from the infection.

Other causes Other reasons for bad breath can be more serious: liver problems, such as chronic hepatitis, can reduce its ability to metabolize various compounds and cause bad breath; the same goes for others digestive tract disordersas the gastroesophageal reflux or the gastric ulcers.

Behind bad breath that does not depend on oral problems there can also be metabolic diseases: In the type 1 diabetesfor example, the characteristic fruity “acetone” odor is one of the signs of the disease and it depends on the fact that in the impossibility of using glucose as “fuel” for the body, due to the insulin deficiency, the body exploits fatty acids by producing ketone bodies, responsible for bad breath. Which can sometimes also exist in the case of type 2 diabetes or in patients with kidney failure, where the smell is typically fishy and depends on alterations in urea metabolism.

Even diseases in which there are enzymatic alterations can lead to bad breathoften with peculiar characteristics: in phenylketonuria, for example, the breath may have an odor similar to that of mice, in methionine adenosyl transferase deficiency it seems cooked cabbagein the'homocystinuria knows of sweetish mold. However, these are all in all rare cases: almost always, if the breath is bad, you just need to brush your teeth and tongue better and more often.

How the diagnosis is made It should be enough smell the breath of the patient, but they also exist methods to be more precise than that and to determine how much and how your breath smells. There is also a measurement “tool”: the Rosenberg and McCulloch scale, which, based on the results of various tests, indicates how smelly your breath is on a scale from zero (no detectable odor) to five (very strong odor). ; the tests must be done after having gone at least one day without eating “smelling” foods and without smoking, at least 12 hours after brushing your teeth the last time and avoiding using perfumes of any kind in the previous six hours. Then, the analysis consists of smelling the mouth, the saliva, the biofilm of the tongue collected with a speculum, the debris between tooth and tooth taken with dental floss, the breath exhaled from the nose; This organoleptic test can also be combined with gas analysis with special instruments, which generally measure the quantity of sulfur compounds in the breath in a fairly precise and reproducible manner.

Stop smoking and protein diets Brush your teeth and the first strategy of defense and struggle against bad breathbut also stop smoking is essential: cigarette smoking, as well as chewing tobacco, has a very negative effect on mouth odor. The same goes for the use of some drugs, which can temporarily favor bad breath: this is the case with some antidepressants, antifungals, antihistamines, anticholinergics, chemotherapy. Equally at risk are the high-protein diets conducted for long periods, because they generally reduce carbohydrates to a minimum, forcing the body to exploit fatty acids for energy: in doing so, large quantities of ketone bodies are produced which, if abundant, can be toxic.