Two years after his unfortunate incident at the Oscars, Will Smith returns to play Mike Lowrey in 'Bad Boys 4'. But he will not be alone, since Martin Lawrencethe remembered Marcus Burnettwill also be present in the fourth film of the franchise that will be released 29 years after the first film and 4 years after its third sequel, which was titled 'Bad Boys For Life'.

Like its predecessor, 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die', as is its original name, it will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and will follow the same theme that made the saga famous and that made it one of the highest-grossing action comedies in cinema. This film represents the return to cinemas of Will Smith, whose last film was 'Emancipation' (2022), which came to light the same year as his incident with Chris Rock and which caused him to be relegated from the Hollywood industry. .

