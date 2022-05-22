Two months ago the acting career of Will Smith was harmed due to the incident at the Oscars that she starred in with Chris Rock. This caused several of the projects that were in development to be delayed and even cancelled.

One of the most important and that caused the most astonishment was “bad boys”, The fourth installment of the franchise was one of the most anticipated and the rumor that it was going to be canceled caused controversial opinions among fans.

However, in a recent interview, the director of Sony, Tom Rothmannconfirmed that the film is still in development under the leadership of Will Smith.

Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Photo: Capture

YOU CAN SEE: “Chip and Dale: to the rescue”, cameos: list of characters that appear in a Disney movie

Will Smith continues in “Bad boys 4″

During an interview with Deadline, Sony president Tom Rothman disputed the claim that the sequel had been cancelled.

“Do not. That was wrong. That movie has been in development and still is. . There were no brakes to pump because the car was not moving. That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I have known Will Smith for many years and I know he is a good person . That was an example of a very good person going through a very bad time, in front of the world. I think his apology and regret are genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

After Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor, he apologized for the incident starring alongside Chris Rock. Photo: LR composition/TNT capture

When would you release “Bad boys 4″?

According to Rothman’s own statements, the sequel is in development but is stalled due to a creative process and not the slap in the face that led Will Smith to resign from the Academy.

In that sense, “bad boys 4″ will be released in theaters eventually, but there won’t be an exact date until Sony resolves the film’s creative issues.