Bad boy billionaires Documentary Economic Crime the director: Dylin Mohan Gray, Johanna Hamilton, Nick Reid The artist: Businessmen: Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy Sahara

Bad Boy Billionaires Review: Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Subrata Roy Sahara were among the wealthiest and most influential people in the country at one time. From politicians and big officials to celebrities, they used to stand at their doors because their strength and money did not match their personality. But today all three are the biggest economic offenders of the country. Mallya and Nirav are declared fugitives while Subrata Rai has been jailed Sahara. The stories of their rise and fall tell that with cleverness and fraud, a big man can be made in India but can not last long. There is the value of honesty here, but the problem is that as long as honesty, morality and law do their work, the lives of millions of people are at stake. Politicians, systems and celebrities are also responsible for these criminals to flourish who make these people ‘King’ in ‘Good Times’. It makes them realize that they are like diamonds, forever. They then form ‘family’ relationships with these people.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India is a British documentary, in which the lifestyle, working style and economic crimes of these three have been drawn. This documentary, released on Monday on the OTT platform Netflix, explains in detail how all three have been carrying out major economic scandals in the two-and-a-half decades of the country under the nose of power and order. Bad Boy Billionaires: India masks the faces of Vijay Mallya (director: Dalian Mohan Gray), Nirav Modi (Johna Hamilton) and Subrata Roy Sahara (Nick Reed) respectively in three episodes ranging from 50 minutes to an hour. Those who help them inside the system are also seen here. There is no focus on them. However, some people are also here, defending these economic criminals who looted the taxpayers and poor of the country.

The story of Vijay Mallya is King of Good Times. The story of Vijay, the only child of Bangalore-based liquor entrepreneur Vitthal Mallya, seems filmy in the beginning. Bindas Vijay likes speed and he goes up the stairs of success. When young Vijay makes his beer brand Kingfisher a lifestyle brand, it seems that everything is going well. When he gives his 50th birthday party in Goa, people believe that what is there in this party that cannot be done in heaven. But then as soon as he dreams of airlines, his take off starts. He starts drowning in the debt of banks. Then in 2008 there is recession in the world and Vijay signs the papers of Mallya’s downfall.

Here Mallya falls and on the other hand, the picture of Nirav Modi, a diamond merchant, emerges in Surat. Going beyond the business of polishing diamonds, Nirav dreams of creating an international Indian brand of jewelry and shows it to be true. Her 2010 Lotus design comes on Christie’s catalog cover and becomes the first Indian to achieve this feat. After this, it opens its stores in the US, UK, Hong Kong, China via Mumbai-Delhi but in the meantime, by paying 10 thousand crore rupees to the government through Punjab National Bank branch located in Brandy House Building of South Mumbai. By the time the loot of the taxpayers’ money comes to the fore, it is known that the foreigner along with the Nirav family has escaped.

Subrata Rai Sahara’s story (The World’s Biggest Family) is slightly different from these two and starts before Mallya-Nirav. In 1978 in Gorakhpur, UP. Which was in the most backward areas of the country at that time. Sahara starts from here. With chit company. With the scheme of depositing at least 10-15 rupees daily from the laborers and the poor, he grows and then caravans move across the country. By the early years of the new century, the Sahara looks less on the ground and more in the sky. But later on, in the middle of poor money, cases of white money of the influential people start coming up. Those with small deposits start to bother to get their money back. The result was a long legal battle and jail for Subrata Roy Sahara. Total accumulated in all three stories, you find that two big criminals are absconding and small punishment in one case.

In fact, if the biggest crimes have happened in India in the new century, then their appearance is economic. For this, there are as many conspiracy criminals responsible, as many who help them by staying in the responsible system. The issue is that despite scams of billions and billions, the cases are more or less there. Looted Finally, that honest citizen of the country who pays taxes. He got the money that he gave for the development of the country. Will that money ever come back? We are still not asking this question with full force.

In the case of the documentary Mallya and Nirav Modi, one thing also underlines that corruption in Indian banks is not possible if international banks of UK, US and Switzerland do not help them. All three stories are woven with tightness and must be seen. You must have heard the age-old line of Indian Charvak philosophy, Yavajjived Sukhman Jivet, minus Kritva Ghritam Pibet. That is, as long as you live, live happily, even if you have to drink ghee by borrowing for it. These stories are of such people who continued to live their lives with debt and free money. They do not mind that people are dying because of their doing so. Surprisingly, the film was made by foreigners on the adventures of these people. No Indian has. This is probably because somewhere we know that these are the only three who were caught. Those who are not yet on the radar, they have probably dug big pits from them. Are we ready for more such films?