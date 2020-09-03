Filmmaker Hansal Mehta feels that there is no place for filmmakers to tell true stories in India. Hansal tweeted, “You go there. This country is not for true stories. Dear Netflix please fight this violation. We all should try to tell true stories. These stories should be told. Somebody here There is no courage for even the necessary fight. “

Actually, in the case of ban on Netflix’s web series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’, there was no relief from the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Hansal Mehta has expressed displeasure over this by expressing his reaction.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed against a Bihar court’s decision not to use Subrata Rai’s name in Netflix’s web series ‘Bad Boy Billionaire’. The top court asked Netflix to go to the Patna High Court against the lower court’s web series ‘Bad Boy Billionaire’ decision.

Let me tell you that Netflix has challenged the order passed by the Araria court of Bihar, in which it stopped him from using the name of Subrata Roy in his upcoming web series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’. This series was to be released in India on Wednesday.

Hansal has also made several tweets defending Bollywood. Actress Kangana Ranaut targeted Bollywood after the drug angle surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput case. She claimed in the past that she knows a lot on this issue.

Kangna made shocking revelations about Bollywood drugs parties in an interview to a news channel. Meanwhile, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has denied the drug dealing issue on Bollywood.