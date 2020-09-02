The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Netflix’s petition. It challenged an order passed by the Civil Court of Araria in Bihar on August 28, prohibiting Netflix and its producers, directors, workers, officers and other affiliates from calling the ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ series and promos Issued, transmitted, distributed, displayed or communicated to the public by any means. Netflix has also filed a transfer petition but no rest has been given on this for now. The Supreme Court has only issued notice in the T.P.

Series hurts the privacy of the company

Let me tell you, Sahara Group unit and a sector manager of Sahara filed an injection suit to stop Netflix from releasing the series, which is against their chairman and business units. This not only defames them but also hurts their company’s privacy and trademarks.

Lodged criminal complaint

Sahara also cited separate criminal offenses under the Information Technology Act 2000 Indian Penal Code and Trademarks Act against Netflix and its directors Abhishek Nag, Reginald Sean Tamson, Neha Sinha and producers Nick Reed, Reva Sharma, Iqbal Kidwai Has filed a criminal complaint. The magistrate took cognizance of the crimes on his complaint and recorded the testimony of the witnesses. There is a possibility that the magistrate may issue summons to the Netflix officials in view of the said complaint.

The series is based on these four billionaires

Talk about ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’, this is a documentary that is based on India’s four billionaires Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Ramalinga Raju. It is being told that the allegations of financial fraud against the four people will be shown.