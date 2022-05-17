Gemma Galgani in yesterday’s episode had to deal with unexpected and completely negative news for her tastes

Bad blow for Gemma Galgani during the last episode of Men and Women. The famous lady of the Over Throne seems to continue to be a victim in negative circumstances, especially from a sentimental point of view.

During the last few episodes you feel the pressure in view of the summer fear and for this reason, Maria De Filippi has decided to invite couples who have managed to find love over the course of the year.

Yesterday’s episode in fact focused on the return of two well-known faces who fell madly in love during this edition. It is precisely the former lady who entered the center of the studio that particularly disturbed Gemma Galgani for which she does not have a strong sympathy.

So they returned to the Cinecittà studio Isabella Ricci and the former knight Fabio Mantovani. The couple have been together for several months now and have announced their decision to get married to the entire studio. An unexpected news that particularly marked the lady of the Throne Over who, unlike Isabella, she was unable to find love.

Bad blow for Gemma Galgani to Men and Women

The lady of the women’s parterre would never have expected such an important announcement from her ‘enemy’. The latter in fact, unlike Gemma, managed to find love within a few months of her entry into the studio.

The couple explained to Maria De Filippi the great feeling that binds them and the deep love they have managed to build over the last few months. Following this, Isabella and Fabio announced the marriage which will take place in the coming months.

A very hard blow for Gemma Galgani that after so many years she still hasn’t managed to find the man who makes her really happy. In fact, the lady closed yet another acquaintance which began in the previous weeks and which unfortunately turned out to be a real failure.