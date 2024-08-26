With broken windows and torn roofs, abandoned houses in an otherwise bucolic valley carpeted with cornfields and orchards near Serbia’s border with Bosnia look like remnants of the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

But the houses are casualties of an ongoing geopolitical struggle over how Europe can obtain the materials it needs to make electric car batteries and break its dependence on sources like China.

The houses, in the Jadar Valley in western Serbia, were bought years ago by minerals giant Rio Tinto, which planned to knock them down and start mining and processing lithium, a crucial element for electric car batteries. Its plans were stalled by vociferous opposition and the company left the properties to fall into ruin.

The project has been backed by the United States and the European Union, which needs lithium to meet its climate goals. But it has sparked public anger in Serbia, where fears the mine will poison the air and water have sparked huge street protests against President Aleksandar Vucic.

Europe has plenty of lithium and more than 20 mining projects for the mineral in development. But none have started producing battery-grade lithium. The giant project in Serbia was intended to fill that gap.

“There is no green transition in Europe without this lithium,” said Chad Blewitt, head of Rio Tinto’s Serbian operations, adding that the company planned to invest more than $2.5 billion.

The Serbian government approved it in 2019 but, worried about losing votes during protests against Rio Tinto ahead of elections in 2022, cancelled it. Under pressure from the European Union, which Serbia hopes to join, the government changed its mind in July and allowed Rio Tinto, a British-Australian company, to revive the project. Rio Tinto says it has invested nearly $600 million to buy land, dig 500 exploratory wells, commission studies and donate to local entities.

Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic, Serbia’s mining minister, said mining would probably not start for another two years, but once it did, lithium from the Jadar Valley would enable Serbia to make batteries and electric cars, creating some 20,000 jobs.

The proposed mine in Serbia has not only sparked anger among farmers, environmental activists and ordinary citizens, but has also become a proxy battleground in the West’s efforts to wean the country from the orbits of Russia, its traditional ally, and China.

Among those taking part in the recent protests against Rio Tinto were leaders of the People’s Patrol, an ultra-nationalist group aligned with Moscow. But leftists and pro-European centrists have also taken part.

“He sold Kosovo, but he won’t take away our clean water,” read a sign denouncing Vucic held by Angela Rojovic, 25, at a recent protest in the capital Belgrade. She said the president had not done enough to defend the interests of Kosovo’s Serbs, mainly ethnic Albanians.

With its safety assurances undermined by past misconduct, Rio Tinto has sought to counter what it calls disinformation by recently revealing the findings of an environmental impact assessment. It was carried out by Serbian and foreign scientists that debunked much of what protesters believe about lithium mining.

Vucic, taken aback by the scale and intensity of public anger, has also been fearmongering, claiming the protests were led by “anarchists, Marxists and hidden fascists”.

Eager to get mining going, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and executives from Mercedes-Benz, which has big plans for electric vehicles, visited Belgrade last month to applaud Rio Tinto’s project.

However, Germany’s role has only served to amplify the opposition.

Dragan Karajcic, district head of a cluster of small settlements around the proposed mine and part of a protest group, said he was furious at German assurances that the mine would be safe, recalling Nazi atrocities in a nearby town in 1941. He said his great-grandfather fought nearby against Austrian troops during World War I. “He fought to keep our land, and now I’m supposed to give it to Rio Tinto. No way,” he said.