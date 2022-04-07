CDMX.- Once again the television host Daniel Bisogno announced this Wednesday, April 6, when it became known that there was a fire in his houseThis, hours after it was said, will formalize his relationship with the young Jesús Castillo.

This was announced on the Ventaneando program, where he explained that the fire started by a spark that jumped into the garden and set fire to a bamboo that was completely dry.

Cristina Riva Palacio, ex-wife of “El Muñe”, tried to notify the driver, but when she failed, she called Mónica Castañeda so that everyone knew what was happening in the house located in central Mexico.

Daniel Bisogno explained that 13 patrols and the fire department arrived at the site to control the fire what had expanded in part of the house and the garden of a neighbor. Fortunately the fire did not damage the adjoining house.

The man who will soon unite his life explained that it all started because a group of people was waterproofing the property, when, using a torch, a spark jumped on the aforementioned plant.

Bisogno was a trend in the last two days because TVNotas magazine assured that the TV Azteca host will propose to her 26-year-old boyfriend.