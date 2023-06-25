At least with bad and unsafe cars we still have cars in the future. Or are we just going on the electric cargo bike?

We’re going to have a good time this Sunday. It really bothers the undersigned that the A-segment is dying out. The A segment is the smallest class in the automotive spectrum. The cheapest cars are almost without equipment a B-segmenter, although the Dacia Sandero often manages to settle in such.

In Europe, cars need to become safer and cleaner all the time, and that in itself is a good development. However, the requirements are so strict that it hardly makes sense for Asian manufacturers to supply cars for this market. The Daihatsu brand no longer even exists in Europe. Items like ESP, (connection for) alcolock, George Orwell’s 1984 computer (data recorder, yes, really), rear parking beeper, lane keeping assistant and a driver’s sleep warning system are mandatory for new cars. Add to that the stringent emission requirements.

We have nothing against that either, but they have been chosen so strangely that you only meet the requirements if you can (in theory) combine it with an electric motor. And that makes a car more expensive and heavier.

Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 Ideal entry-level

The not directly elected representatives of the people all agree, but aren’t they just a little off? We had to think about that when we saw the pictures of this one Maruti Suzuki Tour H1. We also had this in the Netherlands for years as Suzuki Alto. No, it’s not a sexy product and @wouter does not get out of bed for this. But, it’s the perfect basic car.

This is the ideal slip-on. A small engine, five seats, a trunk, a steering wheel and a set of windshield wipers. You don’t need anything else, do you? Our grandparents used to go on holiday with three children in a Fiat 500 or Volkswagen Beetle. Then this Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 should be fine, right?

The device is super simple and therefore very light. The small engine can run 1 in 24.6 (34.46 km / kg if you drive on CNG). This H1 version is even simpler with steelies (10 inch!) and black bumpers. No, not high-gloss black, just nice and unpainted. When you sit in it, you will notice that it is not luxurious. For example, this H1 does not have an infotainment system. But yes, a little smartphone is more than enough. There is a digital instrumentation!

What does that cost?

The engine of the Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 is a 1.0 three-cylinder without turbo, which delivers 67 hp and 89 Nm. Switching is done exclusively with a five-speed gearbox. The price of all this beauty? 5,361.45 euros! Of course you have to ship some and there will be local taxes. If this would be in the Dutch price lists for 10-13 mille, it would be a huge hit. It used to be, because for years the Suzuki Alto was the cheapest car you could drive.

So the question to you honestly? Should these (relatively) bad and unsafe cars come back? We now get a complete generation that can’t buy a first car (new or used) because the entire segment is almost gone. You are now automatically referred to a more expensive car. So should we welcome cars like the Maruti Suzuki Tour H1? Let us know in the comments!

