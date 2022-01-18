But the “Teranga Lions”, who appeared dull, finished the second group of the African Nations Cup, hosted by Cameroon, in the lead.

Senegal collected 5 points in the group, although it scored one goal in 3 matches from a late penalty kick by Sadio Mane in the first meeting against Zimbabwe.

Malawi and Guinea scored 4 points, but Guinea ranked second due to direct confrontations, while Malawi is waiting to determine its fate among the best third-placed teams, hoping to qualify for the round of 16 as well.

Malawi showed anger at Cameroonian referee Blaise Ngoa, who awarded her a late penalty at the start after Gomez Gani Chirua was fouled by Senegalese defender Bona Sarr.

However, the decision changed after the review, while Senegal could count themselves lucky, as it appeared that Chirua was fouled and pulled by the shirt.