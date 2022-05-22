One of the toughest seasons in Barcelona’s recent history is finally over. The culé club put the finishing touch to the campaign with a game that perfectly defines what the last nine months have been like. 0-2 at home.
Barça started the game with their foot on the accelerator. Quite superior to Villarreal in practically the entire first half, but almost all the attacks with some danger ended in nothing before becoming truly transcendental.
The obvious need for Villarreal to win the game to participate in the next Conference League gave the groguet an extra motivation that did not appear at any time of the game in the Barça players. The yellows went ahead with a great goal from Pedraza after a magnificent assist from Dani Parejo.
The break did not change anything at all, as the domain continued to belong to the culé team but Villarreal had the chances. A resounding error by Adama Traoré allowed the Castellón team to put the second and definitive goal on the scoreboard.
Xavi was giving minutes to those players who will most likely leave Barça this summer and without anything excessively important happening, the referee whistled for the final whistle.
A fateful match according to the fateful season that the culé team has gone through. Next season more, and hopefully better.
#Bad #inconsequential #game #Barça #season #finally
