The Mexican team is in one of his worst historical moments. The older Tri comes from making tremendous appearances in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and the Nations League, and the lower categories are in the same trend. Mexico could not qualify for the U20 World Cup and the Olympic Games and this Sunday, June 18, they lost resoundingly in the Maurice Revello tournament final.
El Tri fell by a score of 4-1 against Panama in the final of the tournament formerly known as Toulon Hopes. With goals from Ricardo Phillip Hinds, José Eduardo Bernal Chong, Kahiser Lenis and Ángel Orelien, the canaleros prevailed over the team led by Raúl Chabrand. Heriberto Jurado discounted by the Aztec team.
Although Mexico had possession of the ball for most of the match, Panama was more accurate in its goal options. Jorge Dely Valdés’ team gave a coup of authority this Sunday and sank, even more, the Tri in this summer that paints to be a nightmare.
The Mexican U23 team had generated some expectations after beating France U21 in a penalty shootout last Friday, but in this weekend’s duel El Tri was widely surpassed by Panama.
This afternoon the teams of Mexico and Panama will meet for third place in the Concacaf Nations League.
#Bad #bad #Panama #thrashes #Mexican #National #Team #Maurice #Revello #final
Leave a Reply