the mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He lived a dark moment in professional football again. A few minutes ago he finished the match between the salernitana and Atalanta, where the whole of the national goal fell by a scandalous rout of 8-2
From minute 5 ‘the goal fell against via Jeremie Boga; just five minutes later the reaction of Paco Memo’s team appeared with a goal from Boulaye Die, however, from that moment on the gale of goals would come.
At 38′, Ochoa put on the gloves of magnetism and saved the penal from Teun Koopmeiners, however, the goal fell on the rebound.
At the end of the first half the score was 5-1, so the worst was expected for the complement and it was. At 54′ Lookman scored the sixth, Ederson dos Santos scored the seventh and at 85′ Nadir Zortea put the last nail in the coffin to close the final 8-2.
it was like that Guillermo Ochoa He returned to add a new win in his career as a professional. Also, with this setback, Salernitana was ranked 16th out of 20 in the competition with 18 points.
And the situation does not look good for Ochoa and company, since the next game will be on Saturday, January 21, against the leader who is Napleswhere he will meet his compatriot Hirving Lozano.
