D.he European Union has tightened its climate protection target: By 2030, compared to 1990, CO2 emissions are no longer to be reduced by 40 percent, but by 55 percent. The increase is a central element of the “Green Deal” with which Europe wants to be climate neutral by 2050. In order to achieve the goal, the EU is using existing steering instruments.

One of them is the trade in pollution rights. Companies that emit carbon dioxide into the air need a C02 certificate for every ton of carbon dioxide. The trade in pollution rights was introduced in 2005. But the certificates were so cheap that they offered no incentive to reduce emissions.

That has now changed. The price recovered quickly from the corona-related decline at 31 euros per ton and tested the record high. Together with the already resolved tightening of emissions trading, which will come into force from 2021, the pressure on industry to trade or to purchase expensive C02 certificates is increasing in view of the new goals. Many will first have to buy. This pressure could cause the price to triple in 2021, say Berenberg analysts.

The supply is shrinking

Companies that are in international competition receive some of the required certificates free of charge. Because there were too many certificates on the market, which kept the price low, certificates are now withdrawn. The procedure already led to a rising price in early 2020. In the middle of 2021, the available amount of C02 certificates will be checked again and reduced. In addition, as a precautionary measure, companies are stocking up on what are supposedly cheap certificates. But the fewer there are on the market, the higher the price rises.

And demand will increase because the expansion of the industries is planned. Berenberg is also assuming that the economy will recover, which will further boost demand. All of this could be amplified by Brexit. Should Great Britain not link its C02 price to that of the EU, the supply would be reduced.

The emission rights are traded on futures exchanges. Investors map the price one-to-one with the index certificate. Investors who are willing to take risks can also leverage the development with a turbo call. However, the product has a high risk of loss. If the price falls below the knock-out threshold (currently 22.13 euros), the investor is stopped.

