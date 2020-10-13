In driving schools, initial skills in driving vehicles are given. Drivers learn how to comply with the traffic rules and correctly pass practical driving on the site and in the city. However, the skills of counter-emergency actions are not instilled there. Instructions on driving a car are passed on by word of mouth like legends from experienced drivers to beginners. These myths, bikes and scary stories often have nothing to do with reality and only harm drivers. What is this bad advice?

Do not open windows

On the old twenty-first “Volgas”, when driving along the highway at high speed, it was impossible to open the windows from the side of the oncoming lane. The car had a high windage, which is why it reacted sharply to air currents in violation of the aerodynamics of the body. When the windows were open, additional eddies were created, affecting directional stability. If on the way there was a wagon or a truck with a long trailer, then due to the arising pressure difference, the car began to be pulled to the oncoming lane, and then thrown to its side of the road. If the driver panicked and began to deal with deviations with the help of the steering wheel, then he rocked the car even more and caused unwanted vibrations on the body, which could lead to a skid and an accident. Therefore, some people advise not to open the entire windows.

Now the aerodynamics of passenger cars has improved, but the effect does not disappear. It can be seen in high winds and in the same encounters with large wagons. The car is pulled to the side and thrown back. It is most dangerous when a meeting occurs when a truck is thoughtlessly overtaking and when an oncoming truck appears on three-lane roads. If the driver is frightened by sudden gusts of wind and starts to twitch the steering wheel, then he himself risks provoking an accident.

In this case, you need not to close the windows, not to rock the car, but just keep the steering wheel directly along the road, no matter what winds tend to blow to the side.

Do not brake when cornering

This myth is associated with the behavior of the VAZ “classics” not equipped with an ABS. The car, with sharp braking in a bend, could lose traction of one of the wheels, because of which the unloaded rubber rose above the ground and stopped slowing down the car, while the wheels from the other side continued to bite into the asphalt. As a result, the car could jerk sharply to the side.

The same effect could be observed when driving on roads with frozen puddles or in areas with partial icy conditions. When braking, a rear-wheel drive car could spin “like a top”.

Meanwhile, modern cars with anti-lock brakes are no longer so deployed. They rarely skid and do not allow instant locking of the braking wheel on slippery surfaces.

Thus, on modern cars equipped with electronic driver assistance systems, you can brake both in bends and in bends. The electronics calculates the force on the pads and compresses the discs so as to prevent the appearance of the unfolding torque on the body.

Moreover, a little braking when entering a corner is even useful. It helps keep the front wheels on the asphalt and slightly improves the car’s steering response. Short-term braking can combat the understeer of a front-wheel drive vehicle.

Do not throw gas on a bend

All front-wheel drive car drivers know this. But for some reason, when repeating this statement, few people specify to what extent the gas must be pressed. If the speed is very high, then even with an open gas, the forces of inertia in the turn will throw it into the ditch. Therefore, in a bend, you must first of all observe the speed limit, and not follow the traction. If you thoughtlessly accelerate when entering a turn, then there is a great risk of losing control.

Open throttle is good at the moment when the car brakes before a corner and is already out of the corner. The torque on the drive wheels compensates for slight drift and helps pull the vehicle onto a straight stretch of road. However, even then it is dangerous to press hard on the gas pedal. Everything needs a measure.