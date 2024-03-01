Everything can be said about the Ferragni family except that this is a lucky period for them! In addition to the troubles of her more famous sister Chiara, not even the others are immune from… missteps. The latest misfortune occurred to Valentina Ferragni, recovering from a bad fall at home. Fortunately, the young woman's health conditions are good, so she was able to carry out the previously agreed commitments. She was, in fact, expected at the Paris Fashion Week, one of the most glamorous fashion events in Europe and in the world. Some of the most famous designers “invade” the French capital in the current period, anticipating the style of future catalogues.

Ruinous fall for Valentina Ferragni at home: Paris Fashion Week is still safe

In a video uploaded to social media, while hurrying from one event to another together with a friend, Valentina Ferragni herself recounted the episode in great detail. “I had a bad fall rolling down 4 steps”the influencer says laughing. “I hurt my ankle, my shin and also chipped my nails. It really hurts.”.

While descending the condominium stairs, the heel got stuck in the plastic present for the work in progress, causing her to disastrously lose her balance. Not an isolated incident: one of her friends, in fact, tripped on the carpet and even broke a table. However, despite what happened, the group manages to participate in the events of the Paris fashion week.

While Valentina Ferragni is busy in the land beyond the Alps, her better half Matteo Napolitano sends her hearts from America. Despite the distance, the couple, who made their relationship public last summer, receives the approval of the family, confirmed by a shot shared by Marina Di Guardo depicting the lovebirds at the lake with the rest of the “clan”. In recent days, Valentina's name has hit the news for having been mentioned in Tomaso Trussardi's piqued reaction to Fedez's wife, with whom she continues to leak details about the alleged ongoing crisis.