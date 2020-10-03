The vagina naturally contains good bacteria (lactobacilli) and bad bacteria (anaerobes). Normally, there is a balance between the two in the vagina, but bacterial vaginosis (BV) can occur when this satisfaction deteriorates and anaerobes increase.

By the way, BV is a mild infection and can be easily treated with medication. If left untreated, the infection may increase and the woman may have any sexually transmitted infections and problems during pregnancy.



Symptoms of bacterial vaginosis

Usually 10 to 30% of women are affected by this infection during pregnancy. It has a smelly discharge from a vagina of gray or white color. However, some women do not show any symptoms and are diagnosed with pelvic examination. It shows symptoms like vaginal itching, foul smell, burning sensation while urinating and vaginal pain.

Causes of bacterial vaginosis

This infection occurs due to imbalance between bacteria in vagina. It is not sexually transmitted, but it is related to sex, so it has been included in sexually transmitted diseases.



Effect of bacterial vaginosis on pregnancy

Several studies have revealed that bacterial vaginosis is related to preterm labor. In some studies, it has also been considered as the cause of premature rupture of miscarriage, low birth weight and membranes.

Treatment of bacterial vaginosis

Pregnant women with bacterial vaginosis are given medicine to eat or cream to relieve symptoms.

Research conducted in 2004 by Mac Donlow H Brocklehurst P & Parson J suggests that antibiotic treatment in women with bacterial vaginosis and preterm labor may reduce the risk of premature rupture and low birth weight of the membranes. At the same time, it is not known in this study whether this treatment can reduce the risk of premature labor due to bacterial vaginosis.



Bacterial vaginosis and miscarriage

Some studies have linked BV to preterm labor or miscarriage. If not treated on time, it can cause pelvic inflammatory disease which can lead to infertility.

Prevention of bacterial vaginosis

You can avoid your wife by considering some things in pregnancy: