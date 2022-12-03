On Friday, the United Kingdom announced the registration of 5 deaths within 7 days due to staphylococcal infection “A”, among children under the age of 10, which raised health concerns about the possibility of this type of disease mutating.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, this type of bacterial infection is capable of causing many diseases, some simple and others deadly.

The agency stated that the rate of infection with this infection in England this year among every 100,000 children between the ages of one and 4 years was in the range of 2.3 cases, while this number was in the range of 0.5 during the period between 2017 and 2019.

For children ages 5 to 9, it was 1.1 cases per 100,000 children, compared to 0.3 between 2017 and 2019.

Commenting on these figures, the UK’s Health and Human Services Authority said investigations are underway after reports of an increase in staph A infections in children’s lower respiratory tract over the past few weeks.

The authority added that there is no evidence to indicate the spread of a new strain of this bacteria, according to the British “Sky News” network.

The authority stated that recent data shows that cases of scarlet fever caused by the bacteria are still higher than what we usually see at this time of the year, as 851 cases were reported last week, compared to 186 cases in previous years, according to Sky News Arabia.

Symptoms and how it spreads

According to Yemi Chow, a consultant at the UK Health and Human Services Authority, symptoms of staph infection, “A”, can be sore throat, fever and minor skin infections, and can be treated with a full course of antibiotics.

– Zhao indicated that “in rare cases, the bacteria can cause severe and severe symptoms such as high fever, severe muscle pain, vomiting or diarrhea, and then urgent help should be sought.”

– On ways of spreading the bacteria, Zhao said that it is through coughing, sneezing, and skin-to-skin contact.

Zhao warned that people over the age of 65, those with HIV/AIDS, who use steroids, or those with diabetes, heart disease or cancer are most vulnerable to infection.