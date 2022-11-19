A study carried out at the University of Edinburgh, in the United Kingdom, and published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine points out that the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae (ML) – responsible for leprosy – curiously can help in the regeneration of organs, especially in the case of the liver, and that it could eventually be applied to humans if greater advances are made.

“Using Mycobacterium leprae (ML) with natural capacity for partial cellular reprogramming and its nine-banded armadillo host animal, we present an evolutionarily refined model of growth and regeneration of the adult liver”, states the study, led by scientist Samuel Hess.

According to the researchers, the bacterium is capable of reprogramming the entire liver of armadillos, increasing the relationship between liver and body weight, healthy lobules and the proliferation of hepatocytes, liver cells that are capable of synthesizing protein.

“Livers infected by ML are microarchitecturally and functionally normal, without damage, fibrosis or tumorigenesis. Bacterial-induced reprogramming reactivates liver genes and upregulates markers associated with growth, metabolism, and anti-aging,” says the study.

For researchers, this ability could lead to an effective and safe way to regenerate the liver, which could have broad therapeutic implications, including the possible rejuvenation of other organs.

Scheme of the role of ML in the liver of armadillos

use in humans

Although the tests have been carried out on armadillos, scientists are hopeful that a ML treatment can be developed to help humans as well. According to study data, liver-related diseases are responsible for 2 million deaths per year globally.

Scientists, however, remain cautious, saying more significant advances are needed for an eventual human therapy. “Although it is a leading candidate for regenerative therapies, no trials using laboratory-grown stem cells to treat cirrhosis have yielded any licensed therapies. 2D, 3D and in vitro models have shown advances, but their clinical application in large solid organs is limited. Furthermore, current knowledge of in vivo liver regeneration is derived from short-term rodent injury or hepatectomy models,” says the study, pointing out some limitations that researchers need to overcome.

Despite this, the unexpected discovery could lead to greater understanding about the mechanisms responsible for organ regeneration, both in humans and at the cellular level.