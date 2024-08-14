Bacteria | Researchers found bacteria in microwave ovens that can withstand harsh extreme conditions

Bacteria|The researchers found a total of 101 species of bacteria in 30 different microwave ovens. The discovery challenges the notion that the strong radiation of a microwave would kill, for example, all food poisoning bacteria.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Extremophiles are bacteria that can withstand extreme conditions and also microwave radiation. Bacterial strains of 30 different microwave ovens were studied in Spain. The researchers found 101 different strains of bacteria. The discovery challenges the common belief that the strong radiation of a microwave oven kills all bacteria.

Rough bacteria that can withstand extreme conditions are called extremophiles. They live and survive in very harsh environments. They even require extreme conditions to live.

Extremophiles have been found in the depths of the seas and near the black smokers of the seas. They last a long time in the Antarctic ice. Even the strong pressure of the earth’s crust does not destroy certain extremophiles.

Now, researchers have found a new place where such bacterial species live: ordinary microwave ovens.

Tells about the discovery science magazine Nature in its news section. The study has been published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Microbiology.

The discovery challenges the notion that the strong radiation of a microwave oven kills, for example, all bacteria that can cause food poisoning. The most familiar of these to humans are the bacteria Escherichia coli and salmonella.

Microbiologist Alba Iglesias From the University of Valencia in Spain, he and his team wiped 30 different microwave ovens for examination.

Some of them were used in homes, some in offices. Some ovens were used in laboratorieswhere they heated samples and chemical solutions.

The researchers cultivated their samples in petri dishes. Iglesias’ group sequenced, or proofread, the DNA of the material that was recovered from the microwave ovens. This gave them an idea of ​​the diversity of bacteria carried by the devices.

101 bacterial strains grew in the cultures. The dominant strains belonged to the genera Bacillus, Micrococcus and Staphylococcus. They generally live on human skin and surfaces that we touch often.

IHomme bacteria had persisted in all three types of microwaves. Bacteria from laboratory microwave ovens had the greatest genetic diversity.

The researchers found extremophiles in these devices in particular, but also bacteria common in the kitchen. So they could withstand not only radiation, but also high temperatures, even extreme dryness.

The extreme strains of bacteria found in the microwave oven have been able to withstand radiation in the oven many times, and at the same time they may have developed resistance. They can survive repeated radiations, think the researchers.

For these extremophiles, biotechnological applications could be developed for environments that are particularly demanding.

“The microwave oven is not a completely clean place,” says one of the authors of the research article, Manuel Porcar For Nature magazine.

“But it’s also not a container that carries scary diseases.”

He recommends cleaning the home microwave oven often, just like any other surface in the kitchen.