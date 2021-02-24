Bacteria Research: Tropical tourists are susceptible to numerous different superbacteria

The study revealed that every traveler in the European group became infected with superbacteria as early as the first week of the trip.

Tropical tourists are exposed to a much larger number of superbacteria than previously thought, says an international collaborative study between the University of Helsinki and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

The study followed a European group that spent three weeks in Laos in Southeast Asia. Lancet Microbe –in leaf a published study revealed that every traveler became infected with superbacteria as early as the first week of the trip. Some received several different superbacteria.

Subsequent sequencing analysis revealed that the group carried a total of more than 80 different bacterial strains.

Superbacteria are bacteria that have developed resistance to common antibiotics.