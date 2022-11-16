Our bodies are home to countless bacteria, and so are our tumors, it turns out. Over the past 5 years, researchers have shown that tumor tissue contains entire communities of bacteria and fungi.

Now, it appears that some of the bacteria may be complicit in cancer. In an article about natures This week, a team led by Susan Bullman of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center reports that in oral and colorectal cancers, the bacteria live inside the cancer cells and increase their production of proteins known to suppress immune responses.

Microbial intruders can set off a chain reaction that impedes the immune system to kill cancer cells and they can also help cancer metastasize to other parts of the body.

The study doesn’t fully confirm the theory of a bacterial role in cancer, but it’s very suggestive, says Laurence Zitvogel, a tumor immunologist at the Gustave Roussy Institute. “It shows that bacteria in colorectal and oral cancers can actively disturb the immune balance”he claims.

Confirmation that microbes can cause tumors to grow or spread could open up new ways to make cancer treatment more effective, for example by killing the bacteria with antibiotics.

And because each type of cancer appears to have a unique microbiome, researchers are exploring whether microbes could be used as a diagnostic tool to detect cancer early in a blood sample.

Until recently, most cancer researchers believed that tumors were sterile, says Ravid Straussman, a cancer researcher at the Weizmann Institute of Science.

But about a decade ago, as a postdoc at the Broad Institute, Straussman accidentally discovered that lab-grown human pancreatic and colorectal cancer cells stopped responding to an anticancer drug called gemcitabine when the Mycoplasma bacteria were present in the culture. Bacteria, he discovered, “protected” cells by producing an enzyme that breaks down gemcitabine.

Straussman found that he could render gemcitabine ineffective in mice with colon cancer by injecting the animals with other types of bacteria, including a strain of Escherichia coli, and that treatment with antibiotics restored the drug’s effectiveness.

When he studied 113 human pancreatic cancer samples, he found bacteria that produced the drug masticatory enzymes in 76 percent of them, raising the question of whether they contributed to drug resistance in human cancers. Straussman and his colleagues are now planning a clinical trial to see if antibiotics can improve pancreatic cancer treatment.

Shortly thereafter, Gregory Sepich-Poore, a doctoral student in microbiome researcher Rob Knight’s lab at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), was looking for ways to diagnose early pancreatic tumors.

He was motivated by his grandmother’s death from cancer, which is often diagnosed too late for treatment to be effective. Inspired by Straussman’s 2017 paper, Sepich-Poore began scouring the Cancer Genome Atlas, a large database of human cancer DNA, looking for bits of genetic material from microbes.

In March 2020, he, Knight and colleagues reported that microbial RNA and DNA were present in each of the 33 cancer types they studied, and that each cancer type had a unique microbiome. The team also found those distinct microbial signatures in blood samples from cancer patients.

Based on their findings, Sepich-Poore and Knight co-founded San Diego-based Micronoma, a startup that aims to identify early stage cancer in blood samples, a so-called liquid biopsy.

Bacteria: interactions

Later in 2020, Straussman and his colleagues confirmed that many cancers have distinctive populations of microbes and found that they reside primarily within cancer and immune cells, rather than between those cells.

Fungi also often settle in tumors. In a study of 17,000 cancers, published in Cell in September, the UCSD and Weizmann groups found fungal species residing in each of 35 cancer types.

Again, every type of cancer has been associated with a distinct combination of species, which could help refine Micronoma’s diagnostic tools. (Straussman now sits on the company’s scientific advisory board.)

The paper reported another startling finding: certain combinations of fungal species correlated with lower odds of survival in several cancer types, most strongly in ovarian and breast cancer.

In October, another group reported something similar in Cancer Cell: The presence of a particular bacterial signature appeared to accelerate death in pancreatic cancer. The probability of surviving 2 years after treatment doubled in patients who did not have signatures.

“This is an eyebrow-raising discovery”says co-author Martin Blaser, a cancer microbiome researcher at Rutgers University, Piscataway, who also serves on Micronoma’s scientific advisory board.

But none of these results showed how fungi or bacteria could lead to a worse result. Now, Bullman and his colleagues have addressed the question by studying eight tumors removed from oral cancer patients and another 19 from colorectal cancer patients.

Mapping the distribution of the microbes showed that they only colonized specific areas of the tumours. These infected regions had high levels of proteins known to suppress cancer-fighting T cells or fuel cancer growth. T cells accumulated outside these regions, the researchers found, but few were found inside.

Instead, the regions contained neutrophils, a type of immune cell that fights infection, among other things. “It is conceivable that the bacteria are somehow causing the T cells to move away from the tumor”Blaser says.

Using a technique called single-cell sequencing, the researchers found that the bacteria preferentially infect tumor epithelial cells, which line the inner surfaces of organs, and that only cells in which the bacteria Fusobacterium and Treponema were dominant tended to display both immunosuppressive and cancer-promoting features.

“This document fills a critical gap” showing that bacteria inside cancer cells can alter the behavior of the cells, says George Miller, a cancer doctor and researcher at Trinity Health in New England.

Bullman and his colleagues also co-cultured Fusobacterium species with colon cancer spheroids, small models of human tumors, embedded in a matrix that contained neutrophils and compared them to spheroids free of the bacteria.

With the bacteria present, the neutrophils tended to move towards the cancer cells, just as they did in the patient’s tumor samples. And the researchers saw infected cancer cells detach from the spheroids and migrate, which Bullman says could be a sign that they are metastasizing.

Zitvogel says the paper paints a plausible picture of how microbes might be hampering the body’s defenses against cancer. However, the spheroid model “it is a reductionist approach”, warns; the human body, which has a diverse arsenal of immune cells and a diverse and largely beneficial microbiome, may have other mechanisms that keep tumors from metastasizing.

The study was small and included only two types of cancer, Straussman adds, which leaves a lot of work to be done. But “Bullman’s research showed us how we should explore the tumor microbiome”He says. “This document has brought a big step forward on the field”.