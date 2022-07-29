The Escherichia Coli alarm returns to the beaches of Emilia Romagna. “All samplings have been completed and all indicators have returned to normal“said the Councilor for the Environment of Emilia Romagna Irene Priolo.” Already today the mayors can do the order revoking the ban on bathing. We can trace what happened to the particular situations of the moment: we are in an emergency due to drought and we had very high climatic temperatures “.” It was a very particular episode, the sea water rarely exceeded 29 degrees. We hope these episodes do not recur, but we cannot rule it out. They are sporadic and linked to a set of factors. Controls give us the opportunity to intervene. It is unlikely that similar phenomena will reappear, but in any case I would not be alarmed because it lasted 24 hours “.

“The tourism of our Region has two watchwords: quality and safety” adds the Councilor for Tourism of Emilia-Romagna Andrea Corsini. “The National Unioncamere dossier relating to 2021 has been released and certifies that our region with Molise has one of the safest beaches in Italy. Today is a beautiful day because the mayors can revoke the ordinances and we are back to normal. these news cause alarm but it is right to give them and testify how we constantly monitor the quality of our waters to protect our tourists and our operators. We hope that it will not happen again, but the positive news is that in just 24 hours the conditions are back normal. I have not received a message from hoteliers who have had cancellations. If anything, it is likely that there are phone calls from people who want to have information “.