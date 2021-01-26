The purchase of studies and the development of a multitude of big-budget video games makes it clear that Xbox is focused on the future of its new next-gen machines. However, the backward compatibility has been one of the keys to Microsoft’s video game section in recent years, being able to play titles from any of the previous generations on the brand-new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Now, in that sense, we have known that the Backward compatible games will get more improvements on Xbox Series X | S this year, as confirmed by Jason Ronald, director of PM at Xbox in a response to a user on the social network Twitter.

And is that to the question “will we know more about improvements for backward compatible as add 60 fps this year? ”, Ronald has been concise and forceful:“ Yes ”. Although with this statement he has confirmed something that many were waiting impatiently, the truth is that Jason Ronald’s response opens up many other questions, such as when will we know more about these news about backward compatibility or about which games the improvements will affect. Will they be optimizations spectacular like those of Gears 5 or Ori and the Will of the Wisps or will it be about increases in the rate of frames per second as already happened with games like Fallout 4 when they arrived in Series X | S?

Microsoft has been working on Xbox Series X | S backward compatibility since 2016

Today they are already almost 70 games optimized for Xbox Series X | S, while Xbox plans to continue working in this line threatens the remastering businessHow popular it was during the last generation of consoles. Now we just have to wait for Ronald’s recent words to come true and we have news about one of the most loved points by Xbox fans: backward compatibility.