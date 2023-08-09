













After all, it’s a simple $50 port without any major improvements. Not to mention that Xbox gamers are already able to enjoy this masterpiece thanks to the company’s backward compatibility.. This lets us see that this feature should no longer be an option, but a necessity for the future.

Why is backwards compatibility already a necessity?

Without backward compatibility we are exposed to some bad practices

We must begin by saying that backward compatibility has many benefits. Mainly the ability to enjoy video games that we loved at the time, on the most current consoles. Even if your original console is useless, we can still return to those adventures that captivated us.

The Xbox team understood this very well, since since the days of Xbox 360 it allowed some original games to run on the new system. This continues with the arrival of its successors, One and Series X/S, which makes them quite attractive when it comes to changing generations.

Source: Xbox.

We must also emphasize that they do it without charging a penny more. If you already had the original game, just insert it into the most recent console and that’s it. There is nothing of a fee to make it playable in the next generation. Much less should you pay full price for something you already bought years ago.

Unfortunately not all companies do the same. For example, PlayStation was heavily criticized when it started charging $10 for the ‘PS5 version’ of some of its PS4 games.. Of course some people took this as a penalty. Why isn’t just having the game enough? That should be proof enough of our fidelity to the mark.

Thanks to its lack is that we have a proliferation of remastering

The answer to why not all games or systems have backward compatibility can be found in the financial field. Since different companies see this as an opportunity to get more money from their consumers. Especially to those who want to enjoy the games that brought them so much joy again.

If you don’t believe us, just check out the current state of the remasters and re-releases of the past few years. castlevania already has several collections of his classics as well as Megaman. So we can continue with different franchises that release their compilations with games from years ago

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo released a collection of its Marios in 3D and also has its different systems on Nintendo Switch Online where you can play NES, SNES and 64 titles in exchange for a monthly fee. PlayStation began to do something similar with the arrival of its renewed PS Plus, whose more expensive levels give access to games from the PS1 and PS2 era.

So we already see the reason behind the lack of backward compatibility in some cases. However, we believe that this feature should be a necessity for future systems. After all, changes are coming with the proliferation of digital games.

There really isn’t a need to avoid backwards compatibility.

We could argue that in the past backwards compatibility was quite difficult. This is because with each system change, the format of the games also changed. We went from cartridges to CDs to DVDs and then to Blu-rays. But now we are in a time that is already almost entirely digital.

This makes backwards compatibility even more necessary, plus it no longer leaves companies an excuse not to do it. Just by changing the console and entering our PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo user, we should already have access to our entire library.

Source: PlayStation

PS4 games now work on PS5 and Xbox One games run on Xbox Series X/S. We’ll see if Nintendo maintains backward compatibility between the Switch and its successor, although they have already said that they have contemplated it.. So the outlook looks pretty favourable.

After all, this feature gives us many facilities as players. Not to mention, it lets games live no matter how long it’s been since they were released.. Just think of some retro titles that you loved and now only live in your memory.

It’s time to stop this from happening and demand that companies put more effort into preserving their creations.. We know that there are many players who don’t mind paying again for a game they already had in the past, but should we really? How many more times must we pay to enjoy our favorite game?

