The curator of the Cordoba Book Fair, Graciela Bialet, had refused to present in this year’s edition of the exhibition – which will take place from October 1 to 11, 2021 – the book “La Batalla Final de Cristina”, by the journalist from Clarion Daniel Santoro, with the excuse that the work “It has a political tinge” and that these works should not be presented in the electoral context.

Santoro, journalist and author of 10 books, denounced that the rejection implied “a censorship” of his investigative book on the plans of the vice president to achieve impunity in the seven cases that are still open, and wondered what is the criterion of “political tint” that the curator uses.

However, after consulting the newspaper The voice from Córdoba to the organization of the event, it was communicated that the work could be presented, that Bialet’s rejection was an individual decision and that the guiding idea of ​​the Fair is the “multiplicity of voices”.

“A debate about the prohibition of these books was never put on the table nor does that appear as a criterion for the exclusion of any work”, They informed the Cordovan newspaper from the Municipality of Córdoba.

The Emporio Libros, a historic Cordoba bookstore, had proposed to Santoro to present his book between October 8 and 10 and the journalist accepted, until the curator Bialet rejected it. Santoro has presented his works at the Buenos Aires Book Fair and in other provinces and ensures that never experienced such a situation.

The curator had based her drastic decision on that if they present a book with a “political tinge, they close the fair”, Without specifying who he was referring to, as reported to Santoro.

The book “Cristina’s Final Battle” It was published by Margen Izquierdo and distributed by Planeta editorial. In the early days of its release, it was among the best-selling books.

“Unlike Bialet’s criteria, former President Cristina Kirchner presented her book Sincerely at the 2019 Buenos Aires Book Fair, and it was the launch of her campaign. So no one censored her for that fact, but she was able to freely express her ideas, ”recalled Santoro.

