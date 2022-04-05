Three years ago, the popular American band already performed in the Netherlands. It was such a great success that their return was inevitable. That is why the men will be in the Amsterdam Ziggo Dome on Sunday 9 October. †Oh my god they’re back again‘, the event hall writes today.
In addition to the Netherlands, the artists also give shows in Germany and England with their DNA World Tour.
Ticket sales for the concert in Ziggo Dome will start this Friday at 10:00 am via Ticketmaster.
Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
#Backstreet #Boys #coming #Netherlands
Leave a Reply