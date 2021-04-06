Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Sources in the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority revealed details of the failure of an oil container ship in the shipping course of the Suez Canal, hours ago, pointing out that navigation did not stop and that the matter did not exceed more than 20 minutes.

The sources who spoke to Al-Ittihad pointed out that the engines of the oil tanker were restarted after an hour and six minutes of being idle, and their movement was resumed at a speed of 7.7 knots on Tuesday afternoon.

The sources said that the Suez Canal Authority’s locomotives dealt immediately and towed the ship after a sudden breakdown and the engines stopped within the 133 km range (numbering the navigational track), and were towed to the Bitter Lakes to deal with them, examine them and provide the necessary assistance known as a “survey”.

According to the MarineTraffic and TankerTrackers tracking sites, which Al-Ittihad saw, the ship stopped its engine in the southern convoy heading to the Mediterranean.