A Coast Guard helicopter, a military ship and dozens of divers continue this Monday morning searching for bodies in the Calabrian sea where an old wooden fishing boat with some 180 people on board broke into dozens of pieces early Sunday. At 8.15 they take out the body of another man. He is victim number 62. But the figures for the tragedy, one of the most serious in recent years on the Italian coast, are still expected to continue to grow.

The beach of Steccato di Cutro is on the morning of this Monday completely covered by the remains of the shipwreck. Pieces of the old wooden fishing boat are piled up for a kilometer, destroyed by the strong waves of the storm that is hitting the Calabrian coast these days. He came from Izmir, in western Turkey. He had been sailing for four days with 14 minors, a newborn and pregnant women on board. On the sand there are now backpacks, bottles, medicine bags, brand new sneakers: many wore their best clothes on the ship. There are also pieces of toys from the children who lost their lives and whose corpses now rest together with the rest of the victims in the Crotona sports palace, prepared to accommodate up to 75 coffins. “It is a huge tragedy. There are no words,” says Antonio Ceraso, mayor of Cutro, the Calabrian town on whose coast the fishing boat sank with a broken voice.

The count of the victims grows and their story is increasingly crude. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) communicates some of the cases. An Afghan woman who has lost her husband and is desperate. A 16-year-old boy of the same nationality who has been left without his 28-year-old sister: they arrived at the beach together, but she was dead. She still hasn’t had the courage to tell her parents. A 43-year-old man, also an Afghan, with a 14-year-old son, who has lost three children aged 13, 9 and 5. He also his wife. A 12-year-old boy of the same nationality who has been left without his family (nine in total), including his parents and siblings. A Somali woman who has lost her brother. A Syrian boy who saw his six-year-old brother die of cold, clinging to a piece of the ship’s hull. He died, and then lost sight of him at sea. The list goes on. Some of the passengers were identified by the organization with numbers and letters. All have lost at least one family member or companion. Many confessed to MSF psychologists that they felt guilty for having left their loved ones behind to save themselves. They didn’t know how they were going to be able to tell it when they called home.

Remains of the boat after the shipwreck on a beach near Cutro, in southern Italy, this Monday. Valeria Ferraro (AP)

No life jackets

The survivors are in hospitals or in a reception center on Isola di Capo Rizzuto, a few kilometers from the beach of the shipwreck. There are also three Turks whom the police point to as responsible for the journey. They are charged with homicide and human trafficking. They escaped first, before the ship was broken into a thousand pieces by the strong waves, and they managed to reach the coast. It is assumed that with life jackets, which many of the passengers did not wear, and that they have been lying on the beach.

Firefighters continue to work to rescue a migrant alive. “We have not lost hope,” says their commander on the shore of the beach. “But technically it is very difficult. The beach is four kilometers long and the waves are still very big. We have not been able to use the boats ”, he points out. Criticism of the rescue process begins to be heard. Doctors Without Borders, whose ship is immobilized in Ancona by the Italian government, believes that it was done badly and late. The coordinator of Rescues in the Central Mediterranean of the NGO, Juan Matías Gil, denounced this delay in Cadena SER. “The Italian Coast Guard is very prepared to navigate in adverse conditions. What is not said is that the first search was carried out by the Finance Guard, which obviously has fewer means and resources”. “If the Coast Guard had come out, the boat would have been found sooner and more people could have been rescued,” he concluded.

All the transalpine authorities, for the first time, have agreed to demand forceful and united measures from Brussels to put an end to these tragedies. The President of the Republic himself, Sergio Mattarella, underlined it in these terms: “It is equally essential that the European Union finally assume the specific responsibility of governing the migratory phenomenon in order to keep it away from human traffickers, directly committing itself to migratory policies, in support for development cooperation in countries from which young people are forced to leave due to lack of prospects”.

A Coast Guard helicopter participates in the search work on the Steccato di Cutro beach where the boat sank. Daniel Verdu

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi briefly visited the site on Sunday. At the moment, no one else from the Italian government has gone to the beach of the tragedy. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, the architect of a severe anti-immigration policy that has crystallized in the decree that restricts the activity of NGOs that work in the Mediterranean, is not expected to do so either. The route that the ship made from Turkey does not usually have these types of rescue ships. In addition, the boat sank just 150 meters from the Italian coast. But the event marks in blood again the failure of the migration policy of Italy and the European Union.

The absence of political representatives dehumanizes the tragedy. In part, also to Italian politics. The Home Secretary says (Sunday) that desperation “cannot justify a trip where children are endangered.” Piantedosi is the author of the latest decree that makes it difficult for NGOs to rescue migrants and insists that many of these migrants are not fleeing war or extreme situations. Shortly after, the head of the Interior leaves to meet his French counterpart in Paris to discuss these issues, for the umpteenth time in the last ten years. At that time some minibuses also begin to arrive at the morgue installed in the Crotona sports palace to identify the relatives -sometimes unrecognizable- who are already in coffins. They will be buried in public cemeteries. If they can’t find space, some neighbors have offered their family chapels. Doctors Without Borders confirms that all the passengers on the wrecked ship have lost someone close to them.

A backpack after the shipwreck on a beach near Cutro, this Monday. Valeria Ferraro (AP)

