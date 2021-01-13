We must always give great value to what our soccer emigrants do. In times of pandemic, even more so. If it is difficult to be away from home, family and customs, imagine when there is a health crisis as terrible as the one that has devastated the world. Spaniards who play abroad are brave; those who have also won, some winners.

Dani Quintana, Qarabag player.

And those who really make a homeland in these circumstances are those who end up in remote countries, nameless clubs and tiny leagues. Those like Dani Quintana, Michel Madera and Jaime Romero in Azerbaijan; or Rodrigo Perez in Real Esteli of Nicaragua; or Welcome Tangledn in the Ceres Negro from Philippines. For some it is an exotic retreat, another experience in their long careers. But for most it is a way of life, a path that they have chosen thanks to the work that other expats did before. That is the greatness of these people. They are not as important as Iniesta or BoxesBut in reality they, our backpackers, have conquered the world.