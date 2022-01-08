Accessory maker Targus has just released a backpack that has a button to locate the iPhone. The novelty integrates with the Find My network, operated by Apple itself, and was presented at the CES 2022 electronics fair, which takes place in Las Vegas.

Called the Cypress Hero EcoSmart, the new product costs US$149.99. The model has 26 recycled plastic bottles and has a simple design that combines gray and black colors, according to Tech Tudo.

The location button is on the inside of the backpack, as shown in the photo above. When pressing it, the system will issue an alert on the cell phone, via the “Search” app, so that the user can find it lost in the house.

In addition, the backpack has its own internal locator, which allows you to find it using the same software.

The Cypress Hero EcoSmart comes with its own battery, which can be replaced or recharged via USB cable.

