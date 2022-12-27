The news of the bomb squad being summoned a few days before Lula took office shows the tense atmosphere in Brasilia after the most tense election in a generation..

On December 24, Brasilia police said they thwarted a bomb plot, and arrested a man linked to a group of Bolsonaro supporters who reject the election result who were camping outside the army headquarters and were urging the military to annul Lula’s election victory..

New Justice Minister Flavio Dino said Monday that political tensions in the capital had prompted Lula’s team to beef up security protocols for Sunday’s inauguration..

He added today, Tuesday, that the transitional team will ask the Supreme Court to suspend the carrying of firearms in Brasilia during the next few days.