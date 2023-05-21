According to a report, the eye of the needle should be the permits for heavy transport and the associated bureaucracy. 150 signatures are required to transport the components of a single wind turbine.

A heavy-duty transport with three trucks and loaded blades for a wind turbine is parked at the Chemnitz Mitte exit of Autobahn 4. (Archive) Image: dpa

AIronically, in the important wind region of north-west Germany, the expansion of wind power is stagnating – due to unprocessed applications for heavy transport. According to a report in the newspaper “Bild am Sonntag”, around 15,000 applications are unprocessed at the regional branch of the federally owned Autobahn GmbH. No more applications should be accepted there until July.

The Federal Ministry of Transport confirmed to the newspaper a “backlog in the processing of applications” in the area of ​​East Frisia to Hesse. Reasons are a complex approval process and the massive increase in the number of applications. According to the newspaper, 150 permits are required to transport the components of a wind turbine.

Transport State Secretary Oliver Luksic (FDP) announced a significant acceleration of the permits. This included fewer escort vehicles and permanent permits.