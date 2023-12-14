The Constitutional Court of Guatemala issued this Thursday a definitive appeal for protection that stops the attempt of the Public Ministry (MP), led by the questioned attorney general Consuelo Porras, to prevent the inauguration of the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo, and his formula, Karin Herrera. The highest court of the Central American country urged Congress to “materialize” the inauguration of “every elected official in the 2023 electoral process.” The ruling has been issued a month before the transfer of command, whose completion is in jeopardy due to the repeated attempts by prosecutors to annul the Semilla Movement, the party of the new president and against whom a bunch of court cases also weigh to try to reverse his victory. .

“The reported situation was studied, directly related to the provisional suspension of the registration of the legal entity of one of the participating parties, as well as the national situation. The analysis, from a legal-constitutional point of view, was carried out to provide certainty to the action that falls within this imminent future situation, especially to the Congress of the Republic, so that said Organization can proceed with certainty in its task of materializing the takeover of the charges, and dispel the reported threat,” reads the issued protection.

“The reported situation” mentioned by the highest court refers to a request for protection filed by a group of lawyers, led by constitutionalist Edgar Ortiz Romero, who demanded to guarantee democracy in Guatemala in the face of the threat that “the popular will will be disobeyed.” expressed in the last elections, through any action or omission tending to affect the taking possession and exercise of their respective positions.”

“Today is a historic day for Guatemalan democracy. The Court has granted us definitive protection, endorsing that on January 14, 2024 there must be a transition of government, and both the elected duo and the elected deputies must assume their positions,” celebrated lawyer Ortiz Romero.

The Public Ministry, resorting to a whole series of court cases, is trying to delegitimize the results of the Guatemalan runoff on August 20, when the progressive Arévalo won the elections with 58% of the votes. The triumph of the Semilla Movement meant the imposition of a forceful citizen message against the corruption and impunity that prevails in Guatemala, specifically against the so-called “pact of the corrupt,” made up of a group of politicians, soldiers, businessmen and people linked to drug trafficking who They have co-opted most of the State institutions since they achieved the expulsion in 2019 of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), a UN body that dismantled more than 200 corruption structures.

Since Arévalo won the elections, prosecutors have also attacked the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. On December 8, the Public Ministry asked to annul the elections due to alleged “administrative irregularities of the electoral body.” The electoral magistrate, Blanca Alfaro, classified the Prosecutor's request as “a breach of the constitutional order.” While the president-elect has insisted that Consuelo Porras and his prosecutor's office are carrying out a “coup d'état” against him along with “other corrupt actors.”

The Constitutional Court, after much national and international pressure on the Guatemalan authorities to guarantee the transfer of command, highlights in the protection that Congress and its Board of Directors should not ignore the results of the elections.

“You are urged [al Congreso] preserve the democratic regime of the State, observe the values ​​of justice, security and peace, observing that, imperatively, the renewal of the members of the Legislative Branch and the Executive Branch takes place on January 14, 2024, the scheduled date in the Constitution, with the people elected according to the results endorsed by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, seeking the materialization of national unity, of the interests of the Guatemalan population, through a peaceful transition process,” the highest court ordered.

Constitutionalist Ortiz Romero points out that the ruling emphasizes the autonomy of the Public Ministry, “but makes it completely clear that its investigations cannot prevent the completion of the electoral process, which culminates with the inauguration of elected officials.”

Giammattei, “interference” and international pressure

The same protection urges the outgoing president, Alejandro Giammattei, to “promote national unity and the completion of the transition in process.” This Tuesday, December 12, the president released a letter in which he assures that there is no “action” that prevents Arévalo from assuming power. However, Gianmmattei has been criticized for doing nothing to stop the Public Ministry's blows against the electoral process.

Instead, in his letter, Giammattei criticized the United States for the sanctions it has imposed on officials – including prosecutors – for attacking democracy. The president accused Washington of “interference.” He attacked “the media and political manipulation of some members of the United States Government against Guatemala, to the detriment of a good bilateral relationship.”

Although he did not mention it specifically, the president's comment is related to the withdrawal of the visa of more than a hundred Guatemalan deputies ordered last Monday by the Government of Joe Biden for “undermining democracy.” According to the State Department, the Guatemalan Prosecutor's Office is carrying out “antidemocratic actions” against the president-elect, as evidenced by the arrest warrants against electoral officials, the request to withdraw Arévalo's judicial immunity and the attempt to annul the results. electoral”.

Some Latin American governments, such as Chile and Costa Rica, have given their support to President-elect Arévalo. The Organization of American States (OAS) also condemned the actions of Porras' Public Ministry. Luis Almagro, secretary general of the organization, said that if the Prosecutor's Office achieves its objective, “a coup d'état would be perfected, today in an attempted state.”

In fact, the Permanent Council of the OAS urged Almagro to “urgently” request the consent of the Giammattei Government to send a commission to Guatemala “as soon as possible.” This procedure involves the activation of article 18 of the Democratic Charter.