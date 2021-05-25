“Backhand, forehand, boom, boom, boom!”: Petri Kontiola is a hockey player who made Juhani Tammis crazy too

Petri Kontiola, who returned to the World Championship of Lions crew, is especially remembered for his previous home competitions in Finland and his skillful goal: “Backhand, forehand, boom, boom, boom!”

When Petri Kontiola received a phone call from the Lions head coach Jukka Jalonen, the ever-young Tampere striker did not need time to chew on the national team call.

The affirmative answer came directly.

The center, who had a handsome Lion career, came to be taken when the services were still valid at the age of 36.