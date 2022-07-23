EInvestigators from a Berlin murder commission were called to two crime scenes on Saturday. Crime scene one: In a house in Wilhelmstadt in the Spandau district, according to initial police findings, a 79-year-old man first killed a thirty-eight-year-old and then died himself, probably due to a fire he had set. Crime scene two: In Friedrichshain, the police arrested a 37-year-old man who is said to have killed a fifty-seven-year-old. The body was found in an apartment.

The police found the two dead in the house near Heerstraße in the western district of Wilhelmstadt around noon after residents had alerted them. There was also a fire in the house, the fire brigade extinguished the flames. According to initial investigations, according to the police, it can be assumed that the thirty-eight-year-old boy who was found dead was the victim of violence. The older man is considered a suspect.

Further details were not given, so that questions about the exact type of violence or the relationship between the two men initially remained unanswered. This also applies to initial information that local residents want to have heard at least one shot.

The body of the 57-year-old man in Friedrichshain was discovered by police officers in the early morning around 3 a.m. in an apartment building on Singerstrasse. Earlier, the alleged perpetrator had appeared at Police Section 26 and stated that two weeks ago he had killed a man who was a tenant of the apartment in question. The thirty-seven-year-old was arrested, police said. Even in this case, a number of questions remain unanswered.