Three men were shot at in a car in Braunschwein and two suspects were arrested. Nobody got hurt.

Three men were shot at in Braunschweig, no one was injured (symbol). Image: dpa

M.Several shots were fired at the three occupants of a car in Braunschweig (Lower Saxony). Two suspects were arrested, according to police. According to the police on Sunday, a sharp weapon was fired. How many perpetrators were involved late on Saturday evening and how many firearms they used in total was initially unclear, as was the background.

After the 27, 28 and 31-year-old men had fled from the vehicle into a house entrance, they were shot at again as they left. A passing tram was hit in the windshield by a projectile. Nobody got hurt.

Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect after the crime. On Sunday, a 25-year-old was arrested by the Lower Saxony Special Operations Command. According to the police, further searches were still ongoing.