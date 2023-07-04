1200 infringements and overturned classification

As always the Red Bull Ring gave a show. The Austrian weekend, again characterized by the ‘Sprint’ format as in 2022, offered exciting races with the Sprint on Saturday which was also particular due to the rain that fell before the start with the track gradually drying out leading to crossroads of strategies and notable comebacks such as those achieved by, for example, Nico Hulkenberg and George Russell.

The race was then enlivened by various battles, above all the one between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez for the third position eventually conquered by the Red Bull driver. Since Friday, the show on the track has been ruined by problems relating to the Track-Limits in Turn-9 and in Turn-10, limits which in Qualifying led to the cancellation of various timed times, transforming Q1 and Q2 into lotteries which saw eliminated drivers remain in the cockpit for a long time waiting for any ‘saving’ cancellations to be reintroduced in the next session.

The ‘grand finale’ on Sunday was then demeaning for F1: the Commissioners had to analyse 1200 infractions rewriting the standings with Carlos Sainz relegated from fourth to sixth position and Pierre Gasly who climbed from ninth to tenth. All the drivers underlined that the limits in Turn-9 and Turn-10 made them look like amateurs when, as Carlos Sainz pointed out instead: “We are the twenty best drivers in the world”.

The backstory

Christian Horner underlined that F1 in Austria made an ‘amateurish’ figure, but as reported today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport Red Bull’s conscience cannot be entirely clear. In fact, the Clerk of the Course Niels Wittich already after the 2022 edition he had recommended to the organizers to provide gravel at the exit of Curva-9 and Curva-10. The organization obviously includes Red Bull who own what is to all intents and purposes a splendid facility which in 2024 will almost certainly have gravel again at the exit of the last two corners as the FIA ​​has further requested this change in the press release. prior to the rewrite of the final standings for the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.