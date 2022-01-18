The prosecutor spoke of his client’s Spanish experience with a hint of regret.

João Félix far from Madrid? We do not talk about it, whatever the prosecutor Jorge Mendes thinks, who spoke of the Spanish experience of his client with a hint of regret. As reported by the record, the powerful agent would have preferred a different destination: precisely the City.

CITY – City which, as reported by As, has made a comeback in recent weeks by establishing relations for a possible exchange with Bernardo Silve. However, the proposal was politely rejected to the sender. Understandable, also by virtue of the 127 million spent to have it three years ago. Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, however, continues to consider Madrid a destination that does not adhere to the qualities of the player. Thought that was revealed in an interview with Bruno Maruta, director of youth football of Benfico, revealed, as reported by the Portuguese daily, by the wiretapping of the Public Prosecutor in the context of the “Red Card” Operation.

RECONSTRUCTION – In the dialogue, Mendes reconstructs the story. “Vieira asked me if I had 120 million proposals for Félix and at that moment I already had four”. According to record, the teams involved, in addition to Atlético Madrid were Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid. In that context, the agent expressed his wish: “The best thing for João Félix would be Guardiola’s Manchester City”.

CONFIDENCE – Desire that has been taken for granted and with each one will probably still clash with the colchoneros projects. The rojiblanco club has very clear ideas. João Félix is ​​in his third season at Atlético and the club regards him as an essential player for the future. The Portuguese footballer will not move, also because Simeone continues to trust João Félix. El Cholo is convinced that he still has to get the most out of it, which through ups and downs was one of the protagonists of last year’s championship victory. The contract is also armored. The player who, according to As, currently has a market value of 80 million euros is destined to remain in the Spanish capital. It has a contract in effect until June 2026 and a clause of 350 million, an unattainable figure for any club. Even for the City that will have to resign. Or at least wait a couple of more years …

