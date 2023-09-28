Newey twice close to Ferrari

Adrian Newey he is one of the living legends of the F1 paddock. The British engineer born in 1958 began working in the racing world in the early 1980s and led Williams, McLaren and Red Bull to success in the Circus. Missing from this list of prestigious teams is Ferrari, which it came close to on two occasions during its career.

Podcast guest Beyond the Grid Adrian Newey went into detail about the negotiations he had with the Scuderia di Maranello. “I would say that there were two occasions in which I was close to Ferrari and I would not include in the count some conversations held when I was still involved in the world of IndyCar in the early 1980s with the March group – began Newey – LThe first of the two was in 1993 and then I was really tempted. I had a conversation with Jean Todt who had just joined the Scuderia and was already thinking about bringing Michael Schumacher to Maranello.”

Newey ultimately decided not to move to Ferrari for personal reasons. The then new groom, in fact, did not want to risk having another ruined marriage like the previous one worn out by his constant coming and going from the United Kingdom to the United States. Asked about the possibility of get John Barnard treatment with the setting up of an office dedicated to him in England Newey responded thus: “I would never have asked for such treatment. I don’t believe in the concept that there can be a team in which the design department and the racing team are separate. AlphaTauri does this by splitting its time between Bicester and Faenza, but it’s not for me. If you want to embrace the Ferrari cause, the latter is an Italian team and you have to go to Italy.”

In 2014, however, the temptation to move to Ferrari was dictated by frustration linked to the lack of competitiveness of the Renault power unit: “The negotiations in 2014 with Ferrari were purely out of frustration – added Newey – I really didn’t want to leave, but we were in a situation where Renault hadn’t produced a competitive hybrid turbo engine. In the first year of a new regulation it is natural that the engine could be wrong. Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and I introduced ourselves to Renault at the time as CEO Carlos Ghosn to try to convince him to increase the budget for the 2015 engine and he replied ‘I have no interest in Formula 1, we are in this championship only because my marketers say we have to be there.’ It was really depressing“.