'Pro' Red Bull regulatory changes

In the 2022 Red Bull and Ferrari were rivals in the first half of the season, competing on the same level of performance. Only problems relating to the reliability of the power unit and some reviewable strategic decisions prevented Charles Leclerc from challenging Max Verstappen for the world title for longer.

During the summer break the teams had to take steps to comply with the FIA technical directive TD039 issued for safety reasons to try to limit the phenomenon of porpoising, an aerodynamic bounce that has put several teams in difficulty in 2022. Ferrari and, above all, Mercedes suffered from this phenomenon unlike Red Bull, the best at digesting this side effect of the ground effect cars since the first tests.

In addition to the technical directive in the summer stop of 2022, important changes were also ratified at the regulation level in view of 2023. Again with a view to limiting the porpoising it was established that the bottom of the cars would be lengthened by 15 millimeters and the ground clearance 'raised' by ten millimetres.

Adrian Newey revealed an interesting background story about the reactions of some Red Bull technicians to these regulatory changes: “When this change to the regulation was announced last year, some of our technicians argued that as a team we had to fight against this decision to avoid it being ratified – the words of the aerodynamics wizard interviewed by the newspaper The-Race.com – I, however, believed that last year we were behind Ferrari in terms of performance in high-speed corners. Our car had problems in high-speed corners and therefore the regulation change could have suited us, so we didn't insist too much on contesting this decision. In the end it seems like it went well.”