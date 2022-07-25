A few days ago Matthijs de Ligt he made his debut with Bayern Munich by also scoring the first goal. The Dutchman has already entered the Nagelsmann mechanisms and is ready to become a protagonist in Germany as well. The one with Juventus was a negotiation made up of raises and flights to Turin, the sports director Salihamidzic had come to Italy to talk to Nedved and Cherubini and quickly found a team: 67 million plus 10 bonuses.

SPURS BACKSCENE – Many, too many to refuse them. And they were too many even for Fabio Paratici’s Tottenham, who had really tried to catch de Ligt before Bayern Munich closed permanently. Antonio Conte had asked the manager for an international level defender, the first name that everyone agreed was that of Matthijs. Paratici knew him well from the time of Juventus, he had understood that the boy wanted to change the air and there had been some contact with Juventus to understand the feasibility of the operation.

THE WALL – The bianconeri have always shot high with anyone who came close to de Ligt – including Barcelona, ​​in other times – Tottenham had no intention of reaching a figure close to 70 million, so when they realized that Bayern were closing them at those figures, the Spurs turned to other goals taking Lenglet on loan from Barça (but it’s not over yet, another defender could arrive). Market background, sliding door of de Ligt who today plays – and scores – with Bayern. For the sake of Tottenham of Paratici.